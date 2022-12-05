Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

Newport

10 Red Cross Terrace sold for $775,000 on December 2. This 1,916 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

456 Bellevue Avenue sold for $4,000,000 on December 1. This 4,435,000 home has 5 beds and 7 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,300,000.

446 Bellevue Avenue #8 sold for $528,000 on November 30. This 887 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $559,000.

Middletown

29 Reardon Drive sold for $400,000 on November 28. This 2,643 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $395,000.

Portsmouth

120 Stony Brook Lane sold for $745,000 on December 2. This 1,842 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $795,000.

179 Taylor Road sold for $1,200,000 on December 1. This 3,186 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

50 Wentworth Terrace sold for $730,000 on November 29. This 2,797 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

50 Reposa Square sold for $260,000 on November 29. This 784 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $285,000.

Jamestown

10 Mizzen Avenue sold for $589,000 on December 2. This 1,274 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $589,000.

Tiverton

118 Kenyon Road sold for $389,900 on December 1. This 2,030 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $389,900.

69 Cheryl Drive sold for $364,000 on December 1. This 1,680 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $364,900.

279 Village Road sold for $997,500 on November 30. This 2,332 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $997,500.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.