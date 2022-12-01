The Tiverton Police Department is collecting gifts for community members in need once again this holiday season through two donation initiatives, Police Chief Patrick Jones shared today via a press release.

“These donations can go a long way in spreading positivity for families and seniors in Tiverton, and we are always inspired by the generosity of our residents who come together to help make these initiatives successful each year,” Lt. John LeDuc said. “Operation: Blue Santa and Santa for Seniors are true community efforts, and we would also like to thank the local businesses who are willing to host a gift drop-off location.”

Tiverton Police Department provided the following information about the various opportunities to donate through December 10.

Operation: Blue Santa

Operation: Blue Santa, which launched on Nov. 1, has drop-off locations available through Dec. 9. The initiative collects gifts that families who may need some extra assistance this holiday season can give to their kids and teens age 17 and under.

Donation boxes are currently located throughout Tiverton. Community members who are able are encouraged to donate age-appropriate items that can be given as a gift, such as new and unwrapped toys; new clothes, coats or shoes, and gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at Operation: Blue Santa boxes at the following locations through Dec. 9:

Tiverton Police Department, 20 Industrial Way

Sanford and Son LTD, 104 Cynthia Ave.

Tom’s Market, 492 Main Road

Humphrey’s Building Supply, 590 Main Road

George’s Gas & Services, 1215 Stafford Road

The Black Goose Café, 2160 Main Road

Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Subway, 1289 Stafford Road

Leo’s Greenhouse, 377 Main Road

The Boathouse Restaurant, 227 Schooner Drive

Sakonnet Grille, 524 Main Road

Localz Tiverton, 4 Stafford Road

Brookdale Sakonnet Bay, 1215 Main Road

Groundswell Café + Bakery, 3883 Main Road

Other donation opportunities include:

Saturday, Dec. 3: A donation box will be located at the Town of Tiverton’s tree lighting event at Town Hall.

Saturday, Dec. 10: A “Stuff-the-Cruiser” event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tom’s Market, 492 Main Road.

Sanford and Son LTD is also raffling off a PlayStation5 to those who donate a gift at the company’s location. One raffle entry will be allowed per person. Raffle entries will be accepted at Sanford and Son through Dec. 8, and the raffle winner will be drawn on Dec. 9.

All donations collected at the above locations and events will be contributed to Operation: Blue Santa. The donations will then be divided between the Sandywoods Farm and Bourne Mill apartment communities. Families who may benefit from assistance, as identified by the police department or apartment communities, are invited to events on Dec. 16-17 where they will be able to select from the donated items.

Any donated items that are left following the event will go to other charities in the region.

The Tiverton Police Department is once again teaming up with the Fort Barton Elementary School, where classes in all grades will collect items and prepare gift bags and baskets to be donated to senior community members this holiday season. Donations will be collected at multiple locations and events through Dec. 10. (Photo courtesy Tiverton Police Department, from 2021)





Santa for Seniors

The Tiverton Police Department is also once again teaming up with the Fort Barton Elementary School, where classes in all grades will collect items and prepare gift bags and baskets for senior community members this holiday season.

The department is looking for items for the Santa for Seniors program, including: new/unused soft cover novels, word search books, crossword puzzle books, word jumble books, jigsaw puzzles, no slip socks, slippers, bathrobes, blankets, sweaters, scarves, gloves, hats, jams, teas, hard candies, chocolates, cough drops, lip balm and toiletries.

Items for Santa for Seniors can be donated at any Operation: Blue Santa drop off location through Dec. 9, as well as at the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 and Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Dec. 10.

Then, during the week of Dec. 12, Tiverton Police officers and Fort Barton students will work together to fill the gift bags and baskets. Between Dec. 20-23, the gifts will be delivered to senior living facilities and communities throughout town, as well as to other seniors who are identified by the police department or suggested by community members.

Any questions regarding either initiative can be directed to Lt. LeDuc at jleduc@tivertonpoliceri.com.