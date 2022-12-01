South Kingstown-based Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. today announced that it has released a new line of flavored whiskies that are now available throughout Rhode Island and select stores in Massachusetts.

The four year-round flavors are Maple, Honey, Apple, and Coffee. The 750ml, 70-proof offerings are all crafted with real ingredients and are on store shelves for a suggested retail price of just $29.99. This line release comes on the heels of Sons of Liberty’s recent brand refresh after nearly 11 years in business.

Photos provided by Sons of Liberty

Sons of Liberty is no stranger to flavored whiskey having produced various award-winning flavors dating as far back as 2012. Their most notable awards include World’s Best Flavored Whiskey, Best Flavored Whiskey in North America (both awarded by Whisky Magazine’s World Whiskies Awards) and a handful of gold medals from prestigious competitions.

“We’re really excited with how these turned out,” said Sons of Liberty’s President and Founder, Mike Reppucci. “You don’t feel like your teeth are coated in sugar after enjoying them.” Contrary to some other flavored spirits in the market, Sons of Liberty prides itself on using real ingredients to flavor their whiskies, no chemicals or flavor substitutes. Real honey, real maple syrup, real apples, and real coffee beans. “It just tastes better that way.” Mike explained.

The flavors themselves provide for many ways of enjoyment. “They’re very versatile whiskies,” said Rachael Soderberg of the Product Development Team. “Delicious on their own or with an ice cube since they aren’t overly sweet, but also excellent in fun cocktails since the whiskey itself can hold its own.” The team at Sons of Liberty has numerous cocktail recipe suggestions on their website.

Sons of Liberty has already shipped a second batch to market and are currently working on a third as the initial response has been very positive. To find retailers near you for any of Sons of Liberty’s flavored whiskies, visit https://www.drinksol.com/where-to-buy. Or order ahead and pick it up at Sons of Liberty’s retail shop (tasting room remains closed): http://shop.drinksol.com