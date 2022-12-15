STATE HOUSE – On behalf of herself and Sen. Dawn Euer, Sen. Sandra Cano this week presented a $1,000 check from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Boston to Project Weber/RENEW. She was joined by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

When the pandemic prevented the annual “Buy Nothing Day” statewide coat drive in 2020, Senators Cano and Euer stepped up to collect thousands of coats and other winter items at the State House for the homeless. Now that the Buy Nothing Day coat drive is back, this year they turned their efforts toward connecting TECO, which has contributed to their effort in previous years, to a worthy local organization that could benefit from its donation.

“Project Weber/RENEW is saving lives in Rhode Island every day, preventing overdoses and connecting people to help without judgment. We’re very pleased to facilitate this donation, and grateful to TECO for their support of this vital community resource,” said Senators Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket) and Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown).

“We have a strong connection to Rhode Island,” said TECO Director-General Jonathan C.Y. Sun. “Supporting a very deserving organization is a way to demonstrate our continuing dedication to the Ocean State.”

Through peer-led outreach, Project Weber/RENEW provides harm reduction and recovery support services, builds relationships with the people it serves and fights for systemic change. The organization works to empower individuals who use drugs and/or engage in sex work and people at risk for and living with HIV & hepatitis C to make healthier and safer choices in their own lives.

Said Project Weber/RENEW Deputy Director Ashley Perry, “With overdoses at an all-time high, we really appreciate any and all support. We are so grateful to be chosen for this funding.”