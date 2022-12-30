The Newport Beach Commission will be holding its first meeting of the year on January 4, 2023, at 5:00 PM at 35 Golden Hill Street. The agenda for the meeting includes a review of the minutes from the December 7, 2022 meeting, as well as a beach report from Erik Reis.
Agenda
NEWPORT BEACH COMMISSION MEETING
January 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM
Location: 35 Golden Hill Street
AGENDA
Call to Order: 5:00
- Review of Minutes of December 7, 2022 Meeting
- Beach Report – Erik Reis
OLD BUSINESS
- Status of Carousel Maintenance Update
- Update re Beach Budget/CIP for 2023 and Status of Bath House repair
- Status of Sea Wall Repair request at DOT
- Beach Facilities Plan- Objective is to reach consensus written recommendation of full
Beach Commission
NEW BUSINESS
- Discussion of Potential Additional Agenda Items for 2023
Adjourn