The Newport Beach Commission will be holding its first meeting of the year on January 4, 2023, at 5:00 PM at 35 Golden Hill Street. The agenda for the meeting includes a review of the minutes from the December 7, 2022 meeting, as well as a beach report from Erik Reis.

Under old business, the commission will discuss the status of carousel maintenance, the beach budget and capital improvement plan for 2023, and the status of the sea wall repair request at the Department of Transportation. The beach facilities plan will also be discussed, with the goal of reaching a written recommendation from the full Beach Commission.

New business for the meeting will include a discussion of potential additional agenda items for 2023.

