The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project

RIDOT shared the following weekly update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project; “We have implemented our new traffic pattern and it will take some time for drivers to get used to it. It is important to note that this is not our final configuration and is a temporary condition/phase during the winter as traffic counts are low. It allows us to build the new JT Connell Highway lanes/intersection and start removing the ramp. We need to remove the ramp to build our final configuration and infrastructure.

Our team is actively monitoring intersections and signals and will be adding larger signage, more message boards, adjusting striping, modifying signal timings as well as adjusting the lanes coming east from the roundabout to make a right turn only lane. Some of our improvements can be implemented quickly and some will take a little time to implement as we work with our sign manufacturer, electrical subcontractor and striping crews. We ask for your patience as people learn the new pattern and we continue to tweak and improve. Occasional night work may be needed in the coming weeks to stripe and adjust lanes as needed along Admiral Kalbfus Road and the Route 138 Extension Road.

Work next week and the following week will be focused on monitoring the new traffic pattern and conducting bridge rehabilitation and demolition work along Route 138 for the overpasses and which may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to guide vehicles through the work zones.”

December 25 – 31, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 12/27 to 12/30- 9 am to 5 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Northbound Lane Closures- 12/27 to 12/29- 9 am to 3 pm



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

December 24 – 30, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: The on-ramp from Rte. 6 East to I-95 North will be closed for bridge deck demolition, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37B to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thur. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Providence: West Exchange St., from Sabin St. to Fox Place, road closed for bridge deck demolition, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Park St. North, from Smith St. to Orms St., road closed for pile driving, Tues.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour. Expect noise and vibrations.

Providence: Park St. North, from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for wall construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Ashburton St. South, from West River to Charles St., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.



East Providence: Effective Tues., Dec. 27, Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, will close for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Mon. night, midnight-5 a.m., and Tues.-Thur. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Mon. night, midnight-5 a.m., and Tues.-Thur. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. night, midnight-5 a.m., and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from Tobey St. to Westminster St., left lane closed for construction, Tues.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at the Rte. 116 interchange, ramp narrowing and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for highway lighting work, Tues.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Newport County

New Traffic Pattern

Newport: Rte. 138 West traffic has shifted to the new Route 138 Connector, closing existing ramps. Motorists should watch for alternating lane closures and construction vehicles frequently entering/exiting the work zones.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Cumberland: Mendon Rd., between the on- and off-ramps for I-295 North and I-295 South, alternating lane closures, narrowed lanes and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone for utility relocation, Tues. and Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

South County

No lane closures scheduled.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 2 (Bald Hill Rd.) North, under Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.