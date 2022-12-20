The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) has announced the distribution of 93 grants totaling $452,206 to arts and culture organizations, folk artists, individual artists, and artists in healthcare. The grants, which were approved in December, will be used to advance arts and cultural activities throughout the state and support workforce development in the creative sector.

In addition to featuring RISCA’s newly restructured and updated grant programs, the agency has implemented a program that supports existing arts workforce development programs for arts and culture organizations, culturally specific organizations, and secondary schools. A total of 14 arts workforce entities received grants of between $10,000 and $25,000, totaling $218,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. These funds will be used to prepare Rhode Island residents for employment in the creative sector.

Governor McKee released a statement expressing his support for the grants, saying, “We are pleased that the agency invested funding for arts workforce development, vital to the life of our creative economy. These grants remind us of how important it is to support the arts, which bring audiences to our town and city centers, and, in addition to enjoying the arts, fill our restaurants and shops.”

RISCA’s Executive Director, Lynne McCormack, also issued a statement thanking the Governor, members of the Rhode Island General Assembly, and the Congressional delegation for their support. She highlighted the agency’s newly restructured and updated grant programs and the importance of supporting the state’s creative economy.

On February 1, RISCA opened the grant application process, with a deadline of April 3. Arts and culture organizations, individual artists, arts educators, and artists in healthcare were all encouraged to apply. The agency announced the grant recipients in mid-April, with projects ranging from public art installations and marine carpentry programs to photographic and digital projects celebrating first-generation college students.

These grant recipients will use their funding to bring a wide range of arts and cultural experiences to communities across Rhode Island, further advancing the state’s creative sector and supporting workforce development in the arts.

