The General Assembly of Rhode Island will convene for its 2023 session on Tuesday, January 3. The House of Representatives is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. in the House Chamber, with the senior representative from Newport, Rep. Marvin L. Abney, presiding until the election of a new speaker. The House Democratic Caucus has endorsed Rep. K. Joseph Shekarchi for Speaker.

The Senate is also scheduled to convene at 4 p.m. in the Senate Chamber, with Sen. Dawn Euer (D. Dist. 13 – Newport, Jamestown) presiding over its organization and the formal election of president. The Senate Democratic Caucus has endorsed President Dominick J. Ruggerio for another term as president. Secretary of State Gregg Amore will administer the oath of office to members of both chambers.

This session of the General Assembly will see the addition of 20 new members, with 12 new members being elected to the House and 8 being elected to the Senate. The sessions will be broadcast by Capitol Television and live-streamed on the Rhode Island legislature’s website.