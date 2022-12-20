The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to be prepared for the possibility of hazardous weather conditions and to stay informed about the latest forecasts and warnings. The National Weather Service urges people to be prepared for the possibility of power outages and to have an emergency supply kit on hand. Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

The public is encouraged to stay alert and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map National Grid’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 708 AM EST Tue Dec 20 2022 CTZ002>004-MAZ002>024-026-RIZ001>008-211215- Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA- Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA- Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA- Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA- Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA- Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA- Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA- Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI- Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI- Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI- 708 AM EST Tue Dec 20 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A powerful storm system will bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding along with heavy rain and the risk for some fresh water small river/stream flooding. The main time of concern for this will be Thursday night and particularly Friday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.