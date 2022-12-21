Maximilian Mwah, 29, of Pawtucket, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and to bank fraud in a federal court. Mwah admitted to conspiring with others, including Richard Kobi, 27, of Providence, to deposit and cash counterfeit checks created using stolen business and personal banking information.

According to the United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha, Mwah and Kobi recruited individuals who allowed counterfeit checks to be deposited into their bank accounts. Once the checks were deposited, the funds were quickly withdrawn from ATMs and bank tellers. In one instance, Mwah and Kobi even located a look-alike for an actual bank account holder and provided them with a picture ID and the account holder’s banking information to make a successful withdrawal.

Mwah is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16, 2023, and his sentence will be determined by a federal district judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Kobi, who pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, ten counts of bank fraud, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling $31,928 for the actual losses to the banks attributed to his criminal conduct.

The investigation into this bank fraud conspiracy was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the assistance of the FBI, United States Secret Service, ATF, Rhode Island State Police, Providence Police Department, and Delaware State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ly T. Chin.