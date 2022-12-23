Raymond L. Sabbag of Auburndale, MA passed away on December 21, 2022. He was 89 years old.

Ray was the dear and devoted husband for 64 years of Mary Lou (McAvoy) Sabbag. Loving father of Brenda Louise Sabbag and her partner Anthony Chauvin of Portsmouth, RI; Kenneth Raymond Sabbag M.D. and his wife Margaret of Pasadena, CA; Rachel Reynolds M.D. and her husband Matthew Reynolds M.D. of Needham. Dear grandfather “Gido” of Michael and Joseph Nardolillo, Jacqueline, Michaela and Catherine Sabbag, Thomas and Julia Reynolds. Loving brother of the late Marie Sabbag, Easa Sabbag, and Lorraine Aswad. Brother-in-law of Herbert Aswad of Newton and the late Alice Sabbag. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Ray was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Ray’s Funeral Service will be held Wednesday December 28, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus 300 West St. Dedham. Visiting hours in the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Ray’s family requests masks in the Church, please.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ray’s memory to the Church (stjohnd.org) or to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Office of Philanthropy 330 Brookline Avenue (OV) Boston, MA 02215 (giving.bilh.org/bethisraeldeaconessmedicalcenter) Please see links below under DONATIONS.

Ray will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park.

