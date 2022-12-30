Katherine C. Pridgen of Portsmouth Rhode Island passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 29, 2022. She was born in Torrington, Connecticut to Harry Clark and Leona Hull.

Katherine was a retired Army Veteran. After retirement she joined the Navy Exchange where she worked for 25 years making countless lifelong friends that she enjoyed monthly breakfasts and Dinosaur dinners with over the years.

Katherine dedicated her life to her family and friends, she would always say her most prized possession was her family that she loved so dearly. She gave without a thought of receiving and always loved unconditionally and whole-heartedly. Katherine would light up every room she walked into with her beautiful welcoming smile.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Patrick M. Pridgen. She was the loving mother to Patricia Anderson, Patrick Pridgen, Kristine Ferro and husband, Bruce Ferro, Kelly Garofalo, and Katherine Pridgen and husband, Michael Binette.

Katherine was the beloved Nannie to Mark Anderson, Lee Anderson, Breezy Anderson, Westley Shearman, Greg Ferro, Amanda Ferro, Hannah Ferro, Nick Garofalo, Joey Garofalo, Jimmy Garofalo, , Allie Garofalo, Jay Pridgen, Zoe Pridgen-Binette, and Logan Pridgen-BinetteKatherine was the cherished Great Grand Nannie to six great grandchildren with an additional three more great grandchildren expected.

Katherine also leaves behind her extended family in Connecticut and Arkansas. Katherine will be greatly missed by all that were fortunate to have known her.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Services for Mrs. Katherine Pridgen will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd., Portsmouth. Burial will be private.