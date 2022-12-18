Douglas Lewis Levy, 65, of Fall River, Massachusetts, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2022 at home.

Douglas was born May 15, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York to Sara Levy.

Doug who was born in NY grew up in Rhode Island after serving twelve years in the military. Then eventually resided in Fall River, Massachusetts. Doug who was the oldest of siblings is well known by his associates of his scrap metal business.

Douglas is survived by his siblings; Debra Murray and her husband William, of Florida, Michael Levy of Newport, RI, Joseph Levy and his wife Barbara, of Portsmouth , and Brenda Levy Purdy, of Florida, and his son Isaac Benjamin Levy along with his Uncle Samuel Levy , Florida. He is also survived by 3 granddaughters, and 2 great granddaughters. Many nieces, nephews and cousins .

Douglas is preceded in death by his mother and his children, Melissa Frances Levy and Samuel Joseph Levy.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or www.diabetes.org.