Building upon its longstanding tradition of Community Oriented Policing, the Newport Police Department today announced the designation of the City’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer.

According to a press release from the Newport Police Department, the position is intended to serve as a point of contact within the Department for members of the City’s LGBTQ+ community and was developed through an ongoing dialogue with the city’s LGBTQ+ advocates from Newport Pride Inc., whose mission is to build a more inclusive LGBTQ+ community in Newport County.

Officer Caitlin Poplawski, an eight-year veteran of the Department, will be the first to serve in this specialized capacity.

Officer Poplawski, along with several other members of the Newport Police Department, will be hosting an open forum with Newport Pride, Inc., sometime after the New Year to introduce herself to the community, and all will be welcome to attend.