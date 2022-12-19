Newport is gearing up for a year full of exciting events in 2023, starting with the annual Newport Polar Bear Plunge on January 1. This fun event, held at Easton’s Beach, involves participants running into the winter waters, sometimes in costumes, as a way to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.

February will bring the Newport Burger Bender (Feb. 17 – 26), a competition among local restaurants to find the best burger in the area. This event will take place alongside the Newport Winter Festival (Feb. 17 – 26), which is known as New England’s largest winter extravaganza. The festival will feature over 150 events, including the Chili Cook-Off, Polar Pineapples, Beach Polo, and concerts by The Eagles Experience and other popular bands.

March will see the Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (March 11), which will begin at Newport City Hall and proceed to Saint Augustin’s Church in the Fifth Ward. The parade will include marching bands, pipe bands, and a variety of local and regional organizations.

April will be full of festivities with Newport Daffodil Days (April 1 – 30), a month-long celebration featuring events such as the Daffy Doggies Parade, and private garden tours. The event will take place amid a million daffodils throughout the city. Daffodil Days will also be held at Blithewold Mansion in Bristol, where over 50,000 daffodils will blanket the 33-acre estate. April will also bring the return of Newport Restaurant Week (April 14 – 23), with local restaurants offering discounts and deals to entice diners.

May will feature the Ocean Race (May 13 – 21), a sailing competition that visits the city for nine days of celebration and activities at the Ocean Live Park in Fort Adams State Park. The month will also see the Newport Oyster Festival (May 20 – 21), which connects local oyster growers with the public, as well as the Rogue Island Comedy Festival, a bi-annual event featuring comedy shows at multiple locations throughout the area.

Discover Newport, the official convention and visitor bureau for Newport and Bristol Counties, has a full preview of all the must-attend events in 2023. Read the full story and save all the dates, here – 30+ REASONS TO VISIT NEWPORT IN 2023

With so much to see and do, Newport is the place to be in 2023. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience all the city has to offer.