Full Press Release

2022 Greater Newport Annual Business Walk

Businesses Report Stability & Growing Sales despite Labor and Supply Chain Challenges

Bristol and Newport Counties, RI – Connect Greater Newport (CGN), the economic development division of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, organized its annual Business Walk on October 25. Small teams of interviewers including elected officials, government representatives and economic development organizations visited 60 businesses who shared their feedback on our region’s business climate.

Erin Donovan-Boyle, Executive Director commented: “This was our third year organizing the Greater Newport Business Walk, and we were delighted to meet with over 60 businesses throughout the region. Overall, businesses in the Greater Newport Region reported that they had a great 2022 peak season, and are growing, but they continue to face some challenges related to the tight labor market, inflation and supply chain shortages.”

Business owners were interviewed in seven of our region’s cities and towns, including Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth and Tiverton.

Among the bright spots:

60% of businesses reported the current state of their business as great and growing

57% stated that their number of employees has stayed the same since 2021

94% of businesses say that their location is what they like most about doing business here

Businesses continue to face difficulties finding and retaining workers and adapting to supply chain disruptions. A growing concern is the impact of inflation on profit margins. In particular:

65% of businesses stated that finding workers is a significant challenge. Business owners are worried about retaining their current workers and the lack of workforce housing available to rent or purchase.

51% of businesses stated that inflation affecting the costs of goods sold is a significant challenge

Feedback is being incorporated into our 2023 regional economic development workplan and has been summarized into a one-page Business Walk Pulse Report. The Chamber and CGN will be focusing on these business support areas:

Providing networking and programming to help businesses connect with each other and continue to offer professional and businesses development programs

Collaborating with partners like the RI Department of Labor and educational institutions to advocate for an increase in apprenticeship, internship and training opportunities aimed at developing our workforce and talent pipeline

Connecting businesses to e-commerce, marketing services and technical assistance programs

Showcasing the Greater Newport Region through a talent retention and attraction campaign demonstrating why our area offers both a great quality of life and competitive business environment

The Chamber will also continue to provide free Business Concierge Service for businesses in the region and can connect owners and entrepreneurs to business support services to assist at all stages from getting started, preparing to expand, or relocating to the region. Businesses are encouraged to contact Isabel Marsh, the Chamber’s Business Outreach Specialist, at isabel@newportchamber.com or at 401-847-1608 x 2.

We would like to recognize all of those who participated on the interview teams and provided input to our 2023 workplan, including Council members, staff members and Economic Development Committee members from all 9 cities and towns in the Region, Members of the RI General Assembly and their staffs, representatives from the RI Department of Business Regulation and RI Commerce, representatives from business development organizations like Goldman Sachs 10K Small Businesses, Innovation Studios & Biz Bodega, RI Small Business Development Center, Polaris MEP, and SEED, the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, Roger Williams University, Salve Regina University, and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and staff.

Download a copy of the 2022 Business Walk Pulse Report here

Learn more about the annual business walk at Greater Newport Annual Business Walk

