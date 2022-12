Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder.

Petfinder

Paulie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Einstein

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alex

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Poblano

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Delta (ALM-fostered in New England)

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ally (Lexi-fostered in New England)

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kit Kat

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twix

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bop

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bip

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Muffin & Zoe

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Calico

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ash & Butterscotch

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

King & Duchess

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cherry

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bread and Butter

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Helium

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chip and Dip

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daisy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Emma

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Many kittens

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tiana

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Siamese

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aria

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zeus

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twilight & Adrian

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pepper & Paprika

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Oriental Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Endora & Clara

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ryan

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roman

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roxis

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dobby

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Abyssinian

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fiona

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pepper

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ashley

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Helen

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lilac

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jacqueline

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Xenon

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Breakfast Bunch

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Domestic Long Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oreo – No Adoption Fee

– Gender: Male

– Breed: American Bobtail, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Piper – No Adoption Fee

– Gender: Male

– Breed: American Bobtail, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jake

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pencil (tiger), Sharpie (black with white spot), Crayon (black)

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Otto and Otis

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Noodle

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gerald

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mollie and Mina

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lillie and Dash

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amara and Arie

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder