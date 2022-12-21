A High Wind Warning has been issued for Newport County, Rhode Island by the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect from 1 AM on Friday, December 23rd, to 7 AM on Saturday, December 24th.

During this time, residents can expect south winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. These strong winds have the potential to cause damage by blowing down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages. Travel may also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service advises residents to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches during the windstorm. If possible, they should remain in the lower levels of their homes and avoid windows. Those who must drive should use caution.

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry,

West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol,

Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

253 PM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

