It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.

An incredible shot taken by an ABC 6 New viewer of violent waves hitting the Sakonnet Point Lighthouse from Lloyd's Beach in Little Compton during today's storm. (Photo credit: Armin Kososki) pic.twitter.com/hV8pKchaXO — ABC6 News Desk (@ABC6) December 23, 2022

In Providence County, Fox Point saw the strongest gusts at 47 mph, followed by 1 WSW East Providence with 45 mph gusts. North Central State Airport also recorded gusts of 44 mph.

Washington County was hit particularly hard by the gusty winds. New Shoreham recorded the strongest gusts at 60 mph, followed by Block Island Jetty with 49 mph gusts. URI recorded gusts of 45 mph, Quonset Airport saw gusts of 43 mph, and Block Island Airport recorded gusts of 43 mph. Ninigret Pond experienced gusts of 41 mph.

Who needs a car when you have a boat? Residents got creative in Warren this morning when the road was flooded!

(Credit:Jody Hoffman/Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique)



Details on the storm: https://t.co/6Z2GWFJNjK pic.twitter.com/gDz2IfsjKv — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) December 23, 2022

The precipitation was heaviest in Providence County, with 2 ENE Burrillville recording 2.20 inches of rain and 1 SSE North Providence recording 1.53 inches. Overall, it was a tumultuous weather day in Rhode Island, with strong winds and heavy rain making for difficult conditions.

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1254 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...PRECIPITATION REPORTS... Location Amount Time/Date Lat/Lon ...Connecticut... ...Tolland County... Staffordville 1.22 in 0718 AM 12/23 41.99N/72.26W ...Massachusetts... ...Essex County... Haverhill 1.37 in 0926 AM 12/23 42.80N/71.18W ...Middlesex County... 1 NNW Lexington 2.31 in 1138 AM 12/23 42.45N/71.24W 1 NNW Lexington 2.11 in 0751 AM 12/23 42.45N/71.24W 1 NNW Lexington 1.84 in 0526 AM 12/23 42.45N/71.24W 1 E Framingham 1.83 in 0813 AM 12/23 42.30N/71.41W 2 SW Tewksbury 1.71 in 0734 AM 12/23 42.60N/71.26W ...Norfolk County... 1 SSE Millis 1.77 in 0847 AM 12/23 42.16N/71.35W 3 N Weymouth 1.16 in 1053 AM 12/23 42.24N/70.95W 1 ESE Randolph 1.10 in 0605 AM 12/23 42.17N/71.04W 3 N Weymouth 1.00 in 0733 AM 12/23 42.24N/70.95W 3 N Weymouth 0.94 in 0634 AM 12/23 42.24N/70.95W ...Worcester County... 2 SE Worcester 2.04 in 0831 AM 12/23 42.25N/71.79W Holden 1.42 in 0540 AM 12/23 42.35N/71.86W 2 NNW Milford 1.30 in 0752 AM 12/23 42.17N/71.53W ...Rhode Island... ...Providence County... 2 ENE Burrillville 2.20 in 0817 AM 12/23 41.97N/71.68W 1 SSE North Providence 1.53 in 0605 AM 12/23 41.84N/71.45W ...HIGHEST WIND REPORTS... Location Speed Time/Date Lat/Lon ...Connecticut... ...Hartford County... 1 ESE Farmington 48 MPH 0524 AM 12/23 41.71N/72.80W Hartford-Brainard AP 47 MPH 0553 AM 12/23 41.73N/72.65W Bradley AP 44 MPH 0533 AM 12/23 41.94N/72.68W ...Tolland County... 5.1 E Rockville (WEATHERSTEM 41 MPH 0540 AM 12/23 41.87N/72.37W ...Windham County... 1 NW Danielson 45 MPH 0504 AM 12/23 41.82N/71.90W ...Massachusetts... ...Barnstable County... Wellfleet 64 MPH 0549 AM 12/23 41.93N/69.98W Dennis 59 MPH 0539 AM 12/23 41.74N/70.22W Provincetown AP 52 MPH 0426 AM 12/23 42.07N/70.22W 3 E Falmouth 51 MPH 0742 AM 12/23 41.55N/70.55W West Dennis 48 MPH 0212 AM 12/23 41.65N/70.17W Kalmus 48 MPH 0328 AM 12/23 41.63N/70.28W Chatham 47 MPH 0200 AM 12/23 41.66N/69.98W Chapin 47 MPH 0310 AM 12/23 41.73N/70.23W Hatch Beach 46 MPH 0222 AM 12/23 41.82N/70.00W Otis AFB 45 MPH 0155 AM 12/23 41.63N/70.52W Hyannis AP 44 MPH 0217 AM 12/23 41.67N/70.27W West Falmouth 42 MPH 0209 AM 12/23 41.60N/70.65W Chatham AP 40 MPH 0250 AM 12/23 41.68N/70.00W ...Bristol County... 2 SW New Bedford AP 44 MPH 0824 AM 12/23 41.67N/70.98W Taunton 41 MPH 0525 AM 12/23 41.87N/71.01W ...Dukes County... Vineyard Station 50 MPH 0548 AM 12/23 41.46N/70.59W Marthas Vineyard AP 47 MPH 0152 AM 12/23 41.40N/70.62W ...Essex County... Rockport 59 MPH 0505 AM 12/23 42.64N/70.58W Children`s Island 56 MPH 0450 AM 12/23 42.51N/70.82W Newburyport 51 MPH 0400 AM 12/23 42.82N/70.89W Beverly AP 51 MPH 0448 AM 12/23 42.58N/70.92W Bradford 50 MPH 0550 AM 12/23 42.75N/71.06W Lawrence AP 48 MPH 0514 AM 12/23 42.72N/71.13W Gloucester 47 MPH 0515 AM 12/23 42.64N/70.68W 1.7 NW Swampscott (WEATHERST 42 MPH 0350 AM 12/23 42.48N/70.92W Gloucester 42 MPH 0420 AM 12/23 42.63N/70.68W ...Hampden County... Westfield-Barnes AP 40 MPH 0553 AM 12/23 42.17N/72.72W Mt. Tom 40 MPH 0557 AM 12/23 42.25N/72.65W ...Hampshire County... Amherst 46 MPH 0555 AM 12/23 42.40N/72.50W ...Middlesex County... Bedford AP 48 MPH 0323 AM 12/23 42.47N/71.30W 1.5 SW Brighton (WEATHERSTEM 43 MPH 0530 AM 12/23 42.33N/71.17W ...Nantucket County... Nantucket Harbor 48 MPH 0327 AM 12/23 41.31N/70.06W Nantucket AP 46 MPH 0521 AM 12/23 41.25N/70.07W ...Norfolk County... 3 NNW Weymouth 53 MPH 0630 AM 12/23 42.24N/70.96W Norwood AP 52 MPH 0549 AM 12/23 42.18N/71.17W Wrentham 48 MPH 0537 AM 12/23 42.05N/71.31W ...Plymouth County... Duxbury Bay 50 MPH 1240 AM 12/23 42.04N/70.67W Hull YC 50 MPH 0512 AM 12/23 42.31N/70.89W Plymouth AP 48 MPH 0301 AM 12/23 41.92N/70.73W Plymouth 46 MPH 0320 AM 12/23 41.87N/70.53W 2 ESE Marion 43 MPH 0210 AM 12/23 41.68N/70.72W Marshfield AP 43 MPH 0415 AM 12/23 42.10N/70.67W Wareham 43 MPH 0558 AM 12/23 41.74N/70.73W Plymouth 42 MPH 0420 AM 12/23 41.90N/70.70W Plymouth 40 MPH 1200 AM 12/23 41.89N/70.54W ...Suffolk County... Revere Beach 54 MPH 0314 AM 12/23 42.41N/70.99W Carson Beach 47 MPH 0351 AM 12/23 42.33N/71.05W Logan AP 46 MPH 0256 AM 12/23 42.36N/71.01W Fenway Park 44 MPH 0518 AM 12/23 42.35N/71.10W ...Worcester County... Worcester AP 44 MPH 0540 AM 12/23 42.27N/71.87W 2 NNW Milford 41 MPH 0632 AM 12/23 42.17N/71.53W ...Rhode Island... ...Kent County... RI TF Green AP 54 MPH 0251 AM 12/23 41.72N/71.43W ...Newport County... Fogland 57 MPH 0517 AM 12/23 41.56N/71.22W Beavertail 54 MPH 0516 AM 12/23 41.45N/71.40W Rose Island 51 MPH 0517 AM 12/23 41.50N/71.34W Newport AP 44 MPH 0143 AM 12/23 41.53N/71.28W Sakonnet Vineyards 41 MPH 0513 AM 12/23 41.53N/71.19W ...Providence County... Fox Point 47 MPH 0524 AM 12/23 41.81N/71.40W 1 WSW East Providence 45 MPH 0448 AM 12/23 41.79N/71.38W North Central State Airport 44 MPH 0555 AM 12/23 41.92N/71.50W ...Washington County... New Shoreham 60 MPH 0559 AM 12/23 41.15N/71.55W Block Island Jetty 49 MPH 0922 PM 12/22 41.19N/71.59W URI 45 MPH 0549 AM 12/23 41.49N/71.42W Quonset AP 43 MPH 1050 PM 12/22 41.60N/71.42W Block Island AP 43 MPH 0538 AM 12/23 41.17N/71.58W Ninigret Pond 41 MPH 0537 AM 12/23 41.34N/71.69W ...Massachusetts... ...Maritime Stations... Pleasure Bay 62 MPH 0302 AM 12/23 42.33N/71.02W Dog Bar Breakwater 61 MPH 0433 AM 12/23 42.58N/70.67W Angelica Point Li 60 MPH 0219 AM 12/23 41.64N/70.76W Scusset Beach 59 MPH 0404 AM 12/23 41.78N/70.49W Dread Ledge 56 MPH 0409 AM 12/23 42.46N/70.89W Horseneck Beach - The Knubbl 54 MPH 0143 AM 12/23 41.51N/71.09W Deer Island 54 MPH 0242 AM 12/23 42.34N/70.95W Borden Flats Light 54 MPH 0518 AM 12/23 41.70N/71.17W Scituate 51 MPH 0227 AM 12/23 42.20N/70.72W West Island 51 MPH 0550 AM 12/23 41.58N/70.82W Woods Hole 51 MPH 0556 AM 12/23 41.52N/70.68W Squantum 50 MPH 0324 AM 12/23 42.28N/71.01W 9 SE Little Compton 49 MPH 0200 AM 12/23 41.40N/71.03W 10 NNE Provincetown 49 MPH 0510 AM 12/23 42.21N/70.14W 11 NNE Scituate 49 MPH 0540 AM 12/23 42.35N/70.65W Courageous Sailing Center 48 MPH 0535 AM 12/23 42.37N/71.05W 7 SE Gloucester 47 MPH 0404 AM 12/23 42.52N/70.57W Marblehead 46 MPH 0550 AM 12/23 42.51N/70.84W 11 S Hyannis 45 MPH 0510 AM 12/23 41.49N/70.28W Lewis Wharf 44 MPH 0500 AM 12/23 42.36N/71.05W 1 NE Chatham 44 MPH 0530 AM 12/23 41.69N/69.95W Nantucket 43 MPH 0300 AM 12/23 41.28N/70.10W East Boston 42 MPH 0524 AM 12/23 42.36N/71.04W Woods Hole 41 MPH 0545 AM 12/23 41.53N/70.68W ...Rhode Island... Conimicut Light 63 MPH 0548 AM 12/23 41.72N/71.34W Bristol Harbor (Castle Islan 57 MPH 0319 AM 12/23 41.65N/71.29W Halfway Rock 55 MPH 0407 AM 12/23 41.56N/71.33W Point Judith 53 MPH 0125 AM 12/23 41.36N/71.50W Sabin Point 50 MPH 0427 AM 12/23 41.76N/71.37W Newport 45 MPH 0118 AM 12/23 41.51N/71.33W 3 SE East Greenwich 41 MPH 0200 AM 12/23 41.61N/71.41W