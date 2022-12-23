It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.

In Providence County, Fox Point saw the strongest gusts at 47 mph, followed by 1 WSW East Providence with 45 mph gusts. North Central State Airport also recorded gusts of 44 mph.

Washington County was hit particularly hard by the gusty winds. New Shoreham recorded the strongest gusts at 60 mph, followed by Block Island Jetty with 49 mph gusts. URI recorded gusts of 45 mph, Quonset Airport saw gusts of 43 mph, and Block Island Airport recorded gusts of 43 mph. Ninigret Pond experienced gusts of 41 mph.

The precipitation was heaviest in Providence County, with 2 ENE Burrillville recording 2.20 inches of rain and 1 SSE North Providence recording 1.53 inches. Overall, it was a tumultuous weather day in Rhode Island, with strong winds and heavy rain making for difficult conditions.

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1254 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

