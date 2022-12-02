macro shot photography of water drops
Photo by Lum3n on Pexels.com

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island coastal waters, and Massachusetts coastal waters.

The warning, which is in effect from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, December 3, warns that strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Gale Warning

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
322 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

ANZ230-236-031200-
/O.UPG.KBOX.GL.A.0026.221203T1400Z-221203T2300Z/
/O.NEW.KBOX.GL.W.0044.221203T1400Z-221203T2300Z/
Boston Harbor-Narragansett Bay-
322 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
  seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Boston Harbor. In
  Rhode Island coastal waters, Narragansett Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
  capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in...