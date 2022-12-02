The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island coastal waters, and Massachusetts coastal waters.

The warning, which is in effect from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, December 3, warns that strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Gale Warning

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 322 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 ANZ230-236-031200- /O.UPG.KBOX.GL.A.0026.221203T1400Z-221203T2300Z/ /O.NEW.KBOX.GL.W.0044.221203T1400Z-221203T2300Z/ Boston Harbor-Narragansett Bay- 322 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Boston Harbor. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Narragansett Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.