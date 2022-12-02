PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a former Newport man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 22.5 years at the Adult Correctional Initiations (ACI) after pleading to the manslaughter death of 50-year-old Patrick Douglas in Providence in 2016.

At a hearing on November 25, 2022, Jose Medina (age 49), entered a plea of nolo contendere to one count of manslaughter, according to a press release from Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

At the hearing before Superior Court Justice Stephen P. Nugent, the Court sentenced the defendant to 30 years, with 22.5 years to serve at the ACI, and a 7.5-year suspended sentence with 30 years of probation.

“Far too often, my Office prosecutes cases involving senseless disputes settled with unnecessary acts of violence that bring tragic outcomes,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha in a statement. “While nothing will bring back Mr. Douglas to his family and loved ones, it is my hope that the significant sentence imposed here by the court will bring them a measure of justice. I am grateful to the Providence Police Department for their great work throughout course of this investigation and prosecution.”

Had the case proceeded to trial, the press release states that the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on May 9, 2016, the defendant fought with Patrick Douglas in the vicinity of the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Westfield Street, stabbing and killing Mr. Douglas.

Prior to the incident, the defendant and Mr. Douglas engaged in a verbal argument while walking along Elmwood Avenue. The argument led to a physical fight, during which the defendant drew a knife and stabbed Mr. Douglas.

Immediately following the incident, the defendant fled from the scene. Patrick Douglas died shortly thereafter, at the scene, from a single stab wound to his chest.

During their investigation in the days that followed, detectives from the Providence Police Department identified the defendant as a suspect, and on May 17, 2016, he was arrested by the Newport Police Department.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Douglas’ family during this time and hope that today’s disposition brings some measure of closure to them,” said Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. “Here, police and prosecutors worked together to successfully hold the defendant accountable for his violent criminal act.”

“The men and women of the Providence Police Department go to great lengths to hold accountable those who commit violent crime in our communities,” said Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr. “I would like to thank our investigators and the prosecutors at the Attorney General’s Office for their solid work during the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Detectives Michael Otrando and Casey Moffett (Ret.) of the Providence Police Department and Special Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Morin of the Office of the Attorney General led the investigation and prosecution of the case.