The City of Newport’s Department of Utilities has announced that it will be conducting repairs on the city’s sanitary sewer system infrastructure on Lower Thames Street between Narragansett Avenue and Stockholm Street starting Monday, December 19.

The construction, which will be carried out by contractor Boyle & Fogarty, is expected to be completed by December 30.

To allow for the construction work, “No Parking” signs will be placed on Thames Street and parking in the area may be restricted during work hours, which are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Despite the construction, local vehicle and pedestrian access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Residents and businesses in the area may notice increased noise, lights used at night, traffic, crews, and heavy equipment (with backup safety alarms) associated with the construction. The project team is working to minimize any impacts, but asks that people take care when traveling around the construction area and do not enter the site for their safety.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the construction project can contact the City of Newport’s Department of Utilities at (401) 845-5600.

Read the full press release.