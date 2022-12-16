The Battle of Rhode Island Association was the recipient of two grants from two chapters of the Society of the Cincinnati. The Society of the Cincinnati is the nation’s oldest patriotic organization, founded in 1783 by officers of the Continental Army who served in the American Revolution. Its mission is to promote knowledge and appreciation of the achievement of American independence and to foster fellowship among its members.

The Massachusetts Society donated $11,000 which is earmarked for the development and maintenance of our new website www.battleofrhodeisland.org. This chapter provided $7,000 last year to begin development of the website. The website is an exchange of information about Rhode Island’s Revolutionary War events, many no longer nor widely known, from the earliest protests against the Royal Navy through the attack on the HMS Gaspee, British occupation, Siege of Newport, 1778 Battle, arrival of the French allies, and the march from Rhode Island to Yorktown. In addition, the website will announce events held by the Association, Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee, and those held by our more than 30 partner organizations.

The $15,000 grant from the Rhode Island Society will be allocated to begin implementation of the Master Plan for restoration and maintenance of Butts Hill Fort, Portsmouth. These earthworks were begun in 1776 and are the largest Revolutionary War earthworks still standing in southern New England. Butts Hill Fort played many roles including the headquarters for General John Sullivan during the Rhode Island Campaign in 1778 and was occupied by allied French troops under General Comte de Rochambeau 1780-81. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and on the National Park Service’s Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route (WARO).

The Battle of Rhode Island Association was also awarded a grant for $5,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP), which is a private, nationwide nonprofit organization that provides leadership, education, training and advocacy to save America’s diverse historic places and revitalize communities. NTHP awarded the Association $10,000 last year.

The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence. Donations may be made payable to “BoRIA” at PO Box 626, Portsmouth, RI 02871.