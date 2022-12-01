As part of BankNewport’s All In Giving program and its ongoing partnership with United Way Rhode Island, 40 employee volunteers sorted and packed 12,000 meals recently, which were distributed to local agencies, including the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and Conexión Latina in Newport, Community Care Alliance in Woonsocket, the North Kingstown Food Pantry, the Elisha Project in Rumford, and the Tri-County Community Action Program in Johnston.

“We are always proud to support the local organizations that work tirelessly to provide aid to our neighbors in need, but it’s especially meaningful when we can do it together,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, BankNewport. “Working alongside dozens of team members for the betterment of our community is a true demonstration of BankNewport being ‘all in’.”