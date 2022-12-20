Meet your new best friend, Mabel – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Mabel is a 5-year-old female Coonhound, Bluetick.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Mabel;

Meet the mischievous Miss Mabel. Mabel is all hound, all day long. This gorgeous girl came to us as a stray and was sadly found in very poor condition. She was essentially a bag of bones. Our Shelter Medicine Team ruled out any medical reason as to why she was so emaciated, and we suspect that Mabel did not have sufficient nutrients, resulting in severe weight loss. It would be easy to imagine a narrative or speculate as to the why, but rather, we choose to focus our energy on the here and now. And right now, we need your help. Mabel needs your help. Mabel is a Bluetick Coonhound who would make a wonderful companion for someone willing to work at Mabel’s pace as she transitions into home life or anyone with Coonhound experience. She is as sweet as pie, loves getting her ears rubbed, and is an excellent walking friend; however, she is very focused on food right now. She is slowly gaining weight, but it will take some time. Mabel likely has never lived in a home before, so patience and understanding will be essential in adopting this beautiful girl. She is truly a lovely dog and will shower you with affection, but she will need time to adjust and learn how to live in a home. If you are interested in learning more about Mabel, visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276, or drop by our Animal Care & Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI, to meet her.

If you’d like to meet Mabel, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.