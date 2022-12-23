Newport, Rhode Island is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning beaches, beautiful mansions, and rich history.

It can sometimes be tough to figure out (or remember, if you live here) all the great things there are to do in and around the City-By-The-Sea.

Whether for yourself or for guests, here’s a look at 23 things to do while visiting Newport in 2023;

Visit the Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile scenic path that offers stunning views of the ocean and the famous Newport mansions. Take a tour of the Breakers, a breathtaking mansion built by the Vanderbilt family in the late 1800s. Explore the charming shops and restaurants on Thames Street, the main shopping and dining area in Newport. Visit Fort Adams State Park, home to the largest coastal fortification in the United States, and take a tour of the fort. Stroll through the International Tennis Hall of Fame, a museum dedicated to the history of tennis. Take a boat tour of Newport Harbor, where you can see the beautiful mansions and yachts up close. Visit the Touro Synagogue, the oldest synagogue in the United States and a National Historic Site. Relax on Easton’s Beach, a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing. Take a tour of the Newport Art Museum, which features works by local artists as well as international artists. Visit the Preservation Society of Newport County, which operates a number of the city’s historic mansions and gardens. Explore the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., where you can taste local craft beer and spirits. Visit the Newport Vineyards, where you can take a tour and taste local wines. Take a walk through the beautiful Newport Arboretum, a 43-acre park with a variety of trees, plants, and wildlife. Go sailing on Narragansett Bay, where you can enjoy the beautiful views and sea breeze. Visit the Naval War College Museum, which showcases the history of the U.S. Navy and its role in national defense. Take a tour of the Whitehorne House Museum, a beautiful 18th-century mansion that displays a collection of American decorative arts. Visit the Newport Gulls baseball team at their home stadium, Cardines Field. Explore the Salve Regina University campus, a beautiful and historic college located in Newport. Go seal-watching with Save The Bay and see these amazing creatures in their natural habitat. Visit the Newport Car Museum, which features a collection of classic and rare automobiles. Visit the Newport Historical Society, which operates a number of historic sites and exhibits that tell the story of the city’s past. Take a cooking class at the Newport Cooks culinary school, where you can learn to prepare a variety of dishes with local ingredients. Go kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding on Narragansett Bay, where you can enjoy the beautiful scenery and exercise at the same time.

No matter what you choose to do in Newport, you’re sure to have a great time and create lasting memories.