Musician Paul Cowsill was born on November 11, 1951 in Portsmouth, Virginia. His family moved to Newport in the early 1960’s when they formed the popular “family band,” The Cowsills.

The band achieved national success in the 1960’s, behind hits like “The Rain, the Park and Other Things,” and “Hair.” They made numerous TV appearances, including on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Johnny Cash Show, touring frequently in their heyday. The Cowsills were 2013 inductees in the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.