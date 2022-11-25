Thanksgiving weekend is known for homecoming shows, where locally-based bands play your favorite venues in front of hometown fans. That’s our focus in “Six Picks Music” this week, as we feature top shows from Westerly to Woonsocket and beyond.

Friday: One of the greatest bands to ever come out of the Ocean State, The Schemers play The Met in Pawtucket Friday night. It will be a night of high energy rock and roll with all your favorite hits, including “I Want Some Fun” and “High Fashion Girl” along with a cover or two from Hendrix or the Stones. Music begins around 8:30PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Speaking of great artists to come out of Rhode Island, RI Music Hall of Famer James Montgomery is bringing his sweet sounds to Chan’s Egg Rolls and Jazz in Woonsocket for his annual Thanksgiving bash Friday night. It’s always a great time! Click here for details.

Friday: Speaking of local born and bred legends, 50+ years later, Roomful of Blues is playing to packed houses around the world. Friday, pack the house at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River for a fun night of music with the award-winning band. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head down to Westerly for some world-class rhythm and blues from Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood appearing at The Knickerbocker Music Center. Pitchell has shared the stage and recorded with numerous rock and blues greats including J Geils, Rick Derringer, Dave Mason, James Cotton and Clarence Clemons. Ryan “Bluwrath” Newman & The Fever open. Click here for details.

Sunday: Head to the Ocean Mist in Matunuck Sunday afternoon for the bluesy sounds of the Shari Puorto Band along with Newport’s own Doug Woolverton, accompanied by Pat Harrington, Chris Rivelli, and Brooks Milgate. The music begins around 4PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Fill the room at Askew in Providence Sunday when the Ladies of Folk take over the stage in a show to benefit the Rhode Island Folk Festival. The focus is on singer-songwriters featuring organizer Beth Barron and noted locals Allysen Callery, Lisa Couto, Jen Long, Cassie Lee, Leah Guanipa, Natalie Blue, Lily Rhodes and Tanya McIntyre. Click here for details.