The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.
RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates
November 13 – 19, 2022
Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge
Westbound Right Lane Closure- 11/15 to 11/18- 7 am to 3 pm
Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.
Route 138 Connector
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.
Mount Hope Bridge
Alternating Northbound and Southbound Lane Closures- 11/14 to 11/16- 9 am to 3 pm
Sakonnet River Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.
RIDOT Travel Advisories
November 12 – 18, 2022
Interstate Highway Restrictions
I-95 North Viaduct, Providence
NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN: Providence: I-95 North, right after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all three lanes on I-95 North, and the on-ramp from Atwells Ave., have shifted to the new bridge. Please use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through, but those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.
Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramp closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.
Providence: Rte. 6 East, from Dean St. to Memorial Blvd., road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.
Providence: I-95, from Exit 37 (old Exit 21) to Exit 38 (old Exit 23), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
Providence: Ashburton St. South, from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.
Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.
Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.
Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence
East Providence: Effective Fri. night, Nov. 18, I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split will be installed, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split. As part of this operation, the on-ramp from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. to I-195 West will be closed. Please follow signed detour.
East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. to I-195 West have reopened. Please use caution on the ramps and when merging. Expect delays and consider alternate routes such as Broadway and Pawtucket Ave.
East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.
East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
Exit Renumbering
All cities: I-95, from the Mass. line to the Conn. line, various lanes closed in a moving operation for exit renumbering, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
New Traffic Patterns
Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.
Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.
Overnight
Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295 South, from the Mass. line to Exit 9 (Rte. 6), various lane closures in a moving operation for striping, Sun.-Tues. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Cranston: I-95 South, just before Exit 33A (old Exit 16A), right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.
Cranston: I-95 North, just after Exit 33 (old Exit 16), left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.
Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions
Rte. 37, Pontiac Bridge Replacement
Cranston: Effective Fri. Nov 11, Rte. 37 Pontiac Ave interchange in Cranston (Pontiac Bridge), closure for two consecutive weekends for bridge work. The first closure will be from Friday, November 11 at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, November 14. The second closure will be from Friday, November 18 at 8 p.m. to Monday, November 21 at 6 a.m.
6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)
Flyover Ramp
- The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.
Rte. 6
- Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.
- Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.
- Rte. 6, Olneyville Flyover ramp East and West, from US6 to the US6 Connector, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Mon.-Wed., 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- The Broadway off ramp is closed.
Rte. 10
- Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., and Rte. 10 North, from Union Ave. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.
6/10 Connector
- On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.
Affected City Streets
- The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.
- Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.
- Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.
- Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.
Project-wide
- Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.
Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick
East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
East Greenwich: Division St. from the I-95 North on-ramp to Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for paving, Tues. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.
East Greenwich: Division St., from the I-95 North on-ramp to the Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Glenbridge Avenue Bridge
Providence: Rte. 6, before and after Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m-6 a.m.
New Traffic Patterns
Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.
Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.
Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.
Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.
Temporary Exit Closure
Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, at Exit 4 (Twin River Rd.), exit closed for construction, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.
Overnight
Lincoln: Rte. 146, at Exit 7, narrowed lanes for bridge work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
North Kingstown: Rte. 1 (Tower Hill Rd.), at Rte. 138, alternating lane closures for survey work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Exit 7 to Exit 8A, alternating lane closures for striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note: Sayles Hill Rd., from Iron Mine Hill Rd. to Woodland Rd., will also be closed at this time. Please use signed detour and caution when traveling on Rte. 146 in the Sayles Hill Rd. area.
Weekday
Providence: Rte. 146, from Branch Ave. to just past the Hawkins St. Bridge, construction behind barrier, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zones.
Metropolitan Providence
Henderson Bridge
East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.
East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.
East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.
Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.
Temporary Road Closure
Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.
Temporary Bridge Closures
East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.
Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).
Overnight
Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
Providence: Blackstone St., from Eddy St. to Rte. 1 A, lane shift for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 5 p.m.-4 a.m.
Providence: Rte. 126 (Smithfield Ave.), from Silver Spring St. to I-95, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
Providence: Dean St. South, over Rte. 6, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
Weekday
Providence: North Main St., from Randall St. to Hewes St., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Providence: Rte. 1 (Elmwood Ave.), under Rte. 10, alternating lane closures for abridge inspection, Wed. and Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Continuing
Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »
Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.
East Bay
East Bay Bike Path Bridges
Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.
Temporary Road Closures
Tiverton: Fish Rd., over the Sin and Flesh Brook, is now closed. Follow signed detour.
Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.
Overnight
Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Weekday
Warren: Schoolhouse Rd. at Kinnicutt Ave. and Serpentine Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Newport County
New Traffic Pattern
Newport: Rte. 138 East, just after the JT Connell overpass, traffic is now using the new extension road to Admiral Kalfbus Rd.
Weekday
Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through the end of November.
Portsmouth/Middletown: Boyds Lane at Rte. 114 (Bristol Ferry Rd.), Gate 17 Access Rd. at Admiralty Dr., and Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.) at Linden Lane, lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley
Temporary Road Closure
Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.
North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.
Temporary Ramp Closure
Lincoln: The on-ramps from Rte. 116 North to Rte. 146 South, and from Rte. 116 South to Rte. 146 North, will be closed for paving and electrical work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.
Overnight
Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., alternating lane closures for striping, Sun. -Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
Weekday
Burrillville: Rte. 102, from Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) to Inman Rd., right shoulder closures and narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Cumberland: Scott Rd., under I-295, from Britts Ridge to Bruce Dr., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cumberland: Broad St., from Meeting St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic detours for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), between the I-295 on and off-ramps, narrowed lanes for utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Foster: Rte. 102, from Plainfield Pike to Foster Center Rd, alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for paving, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), at Bishop Hill Rd., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.) East, from #2140 to off-ramp from I-295 South, right lane closed and lanes narrowed for utility work, Wed.-Fri., 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
South County
Overnight
North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon. and Tues. nights, 6 p.m.- 7 a.m.
Weekday
North Kingstown: Shoulder closures possible in a moving operation for off-road survey work at various locations along these roadways, Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rte. 102 (Ten Rod Road), from Rte. 2 (South County Trail) to Rte. 1 (Tower Hill Rd.); Rte. 4, (between Rtes. 102 and 4 ramps); Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), from Stony Lane to Ten Rod Rd./Phillips St.; West Main St., at Rte. 1 (Post Rd.); Phillips St., from Rte. 1 (Post Rd./Tower Hill Rd.) to Brown St.; Boston Neck Rd., from Brown St./Phillips St. to Beach St., and Rte. 1 (Tower Hill Rd.), at #439
Exeter/South Kingstown/North Kingstown: Rte. 2, from Rte. 138 to Rte. 102, lanes shifted for loam and seeding, Mon.-Thur., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Exeter: Rte. 3, intersection of Rte. 3 and Rte. 165, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Exeter: Rte. 3, intersection of Rte. 3 and Rte. 165, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon. -Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon. – Sat., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Westerly: Rte. 1 (Granite St.) at #118, Rte.1 (Granite St.) at East Ave., Rte. 1 (Franklin St.) at East Ave. and Home Depot Driveway, partial lanes closures for electrical work, Fri.-Mon., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
West Bay
Airport Connector
Warwick: Airport Connector, from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to I-95, alternating lane closures for striping, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m.
Route 5 Improvements
Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave, to Greenwich Avenue Bridge over I-95, shoulder closures in moving operation for construction, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge over I-95, various lane closures in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.
Overnight
Warwick: Rte. 2 South, at Jughandle Rd. and West Natick Rd., shoulder closures in a moving operation for striping, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.
Weekday
Warwick: Effective Mon. (Oct. 17), Rte. 2 North, under Centerville Rd. Bridge, right lane closed for steel repair until further notice.