The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

November 13 – 19, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 11/15 to 11/18- 7 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



- Advertisement -

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Alternating Northbound and Southbound Lane Closures- 11/14 to 11/16- 9 am to 3 pm



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RIDOT Travel Advisories

November 12 – 18, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN : Providence: I-95 North, right after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all three lanes on I-95 North, and the on-ramp from Atwells Ave., have shifted to the new bridge. Please use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through, but those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.

- Advertisement -

Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramp closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Rte. 6 East, from Dean St. to Memorial Blvd., road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: I-95, from Exit 37 (old Exit 21) to Exit 38 (old Exit 23), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Ashburton St. South, from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.

- Advertisement -

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.

Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Effective Fri. night, Nov. 18, I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split will be installed, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split. As part of this operation, the on-ramp from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. to I-195 West will be closed. Please follow signed detour.



East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. to I-195 West have reopened. Please use caution on the ramps and when merging. Expect delays and consider alternate routes such as Broadway and Pawtucket Ave.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Learn more about the project

Exit Renumbering

All cities: I-95, from the Mass. line to the Conn. line, various lanes closed in a moving operation for exit renumbering, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295 South, from the Mass. line to Exit 9 (Rte. 6), various lane closures in a moving operation for striping, Sun.-Tues. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Cranston: I-95 South, just before Exit 33A (old Exit 16A), right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Cranston: I-95 North, just after Exit 33 (old Exit 16), left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Rte. 37, Pontiac Bridge Replacement

Cranston: Effective Fri. Nov 11, Rte. 37 Pontiac Ave interchange in Cranston (Pontiac Bridge), closure for two consecutive weekends for bridge work. The first closure will be from Friday, November 11 at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, November 14. The second closure will be from Friday, November 18 at 8 p.m. to Monday, November 21 at 6 a.m.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

Rte. 6, Olneyville Flyover ramp East and West, from US6 to the US6 Connector, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Mon.-Wed., 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., and Rte. 10 North, from Union Ave. to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



East Greenwich: Division St. from the I-95 North on-ramp to Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for paving, Tues. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

East Greenwich: Division St., from the I-95 North on-ramp to the Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Glenbridge Avenue Bridge

Providence: Rte. 6, before and after Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m-6 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Temporary Exit Closure

Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, at Exit 4 (Twin River Rd.), exit closed for construction, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at Exit 7, narrowed lanes for bridge work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Kingstown: Rte. 1 (Tower Hill Rd.), at Rte. 138, alternating lane closures for survey work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Exit 7 to Exit 8A, alternating lane closures for striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note: Sayles Hill Rd., from Iron Mine Hill Rd. to Woodland Rd., will also be closed at this time. Please use signed detour and caution when traveling on Rte. 146 in the Sayles Hill Rd. area.

Weekday

Providence: Rte. 146, from Branch Ave. to just past the Hawkins St. Bridge, construction behind barrier, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zones.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Blackstone St., from Eddy St. to Rte. 1 A, lane shift for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 5 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 126 (Smithfield Ave.), from Silver Spring St. to I-95, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: Dean St. South, over Rte. 6, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: North Main St., from Randall St. to Hewes St., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 1 (Elmwood Ave.), under Rte. 10, alternating lane closures for abridge inspection, Wed. and Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closures

Tiverton: Fish Rd., over the Sin and Flesh Brook, is now closed. Follow signed detour.

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd. at Kinnicutt Ave. and Serpentine Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Newport County

New Traffic Pattern

Newport: Rte. 138 East, just after the JT Connell overpass, traffic is now using the new extension road to Admiral Kalfbus Rd.

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through the end of November.

Portsmouth/Middletown: Boyds Lane at Rte. 114 (Bristol Ferry Rd.), Gate 17 Access Rd. at Admiralty Dr., and Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.) at Linden Lane, lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Temporary Ramp Closure

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Rte. 116 North to Rte. 146 South, and from Rte. 116 South to Rte. 146 North, will be closed for paving and electrical work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., alternating lane closures for striping, Sun. -Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Burrillville: Rte. 102, from Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) to Inman Rd., right shoulder closures and narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Cumberland: Scott Rd., under I-295, from Britts Ridge to Bruce Dr., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Broad St., from Meeting St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic detours for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), between the I-295 on and off-ramps, narrowed lanes for utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Foster: Rte. 102, from Plainfield Pike to Foster Center Rd, alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for paving, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), at Bishop Hill Rd., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.) East, from #2140 to off-ramp from I-295 South, right lane closed and lanes narrowed for utility work, Wed.-Fri., 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

South County

Overnight

North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon. and Tues. nights, 6 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Weekday

North Kingstown: Shoulder closures possible in a moving operation for off-road survey work at various locations along these roadways, Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Rte. 102 (Ten Rod Road), from Rte. 2 (South County Trail) to Rte. 1 (Tower Hill Rd.); Rte. 4, (between Rtes. 102 and 4 ramps); Rte. 1 (Post Rd.), from Stony Lane to Ten Rod Rd./Phillips St.; West Main St., at Rte. 1 (Post Rd.); Phillips St., from Rte. 1 (Post Rd./Tower Hill Rd.) to Brown St.; Boston Neck Rd., from Brown St./Phillips St. to Beach St., and Rte. 1 (Tower Hill Rd.), at #439



Exeter/South Kingstown/North Kingstown: Rte. 2, from Rte. 138 to Rte. 102, lanes shifted for loam and seeding, Mon.-Thur., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Exeter: Rte. 3, intersection of Rte. 3 and Rte. 165, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Exeter: Rte. 3, intersection of Rte. 3 and Rte. 165, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon. -Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon. – Sat., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. More from What'sUpNewp: Election 2022 Newport City Council-elect to hold a caucus on Nov. 15 to informally elect Chair, Vice-Chair Newport City Council-elect will meeting for the purpose of informally electing a Chair and a Vice Chair of the Council for the 2022-24 term of office. AP VoteCast: How voters felt about happy hours, Taylor Swift In Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans could find an issue to agree on: letting bars have happy hours. Governor McKee pens letter to Rhode Islanders following Election Day victory McKee thanks supporters, looks forward to work ahead Opinion: Building Newport’s Future thanks Newport voters for rejecting Question 5 Building Newport’s Future (BNF) is celebrating the fact that Newport voters chose to reject Question 5, which would have passed a measure to combine Newport and Middletown school district administrations. Letter To The Editor | It’s a no-brainer: Xay should be our next Mayor By Ryan Patrick Kelley, Newport resident Load more posts Loading... Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Westerly: Rte. 1 (Granite St.) at #118, Rte.1 (Granite St.) at East Ave., Rte. 1 (Franklin St.) at East Ave. and Home Depot Driveway, partial lanes closures for electrical work, Fri.-Mon., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector, from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to I-95, alternating lane closures for striping, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Route 5 Improvements

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave, to Greenwich Avenue Bridge over I-95, shoulder closures in moving operation for construction, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge over I-95, various lane closures in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Overnight

Warwick: Rte. 2 South, at Jughandle Rd. and West Natick Rd., shoulder closures in a moving operation for striping, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Effective Mon. (Oct. 17), Rte. 2 North, under Centerville Rd. Bridge, right lane closed for steel repair until further notice.