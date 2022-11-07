Powerball’s world record jackpot run is not over yet! The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for tonight’s drawing on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Monday’s drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2. Power Play can be added for an additional $1 and multiplies all non-jackpot prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. on WPRI.

Rhode Island Lottery welcomed a $20,500 Keno Plus winner this morning. A man from Johnston went to breakfast at Homefries Restaurant, 1417 Atwood Ave., Johnston, with his family yesterday morning and had some luck playing Keno. He wagered $10 on a 5-spot game. He matched all five numbers to win the standard payout of $4,100. However, he also doubled his wager to add Keno Plus, which multiplied his prize by 5, to win $20,500. The whole restaurant cheered when he won. He plans to put the money towards his daughter’s college fund.