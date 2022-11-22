When Pete, Ron and Nick Cardi’s father opened a small furniture store in Cranston decades ago, he could have never imagined the dynamic growth of the store into one of the leading furniture stores nationwide, and the impact Cardi’s has had in its support of numerous non-profit organizations.

With the holidays upon us, Cardi’s is once again a major sponsor of many activities and non-profits, from the Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, Ma. to Roger Williams Park in Cranston. Pete and Ron join WhatsUpNewp on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to talk about the company’s philanthropic activities and especially the events its sponsoring this holiday season. Pete and Ron carry on the tradition embraced by both of them, and Nick, who passed away a few years ago.

Among those vents are: The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoom; the Edaville Family Theme Park; It’s a Wonderful Life at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick; events at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket; Toys for Tots at all its locations; A Christmas Carol at Trinity Repertory Co. in Providence; Holiday Cards by Meeting Street; Santa’s Arrival; and more.

We’ll also talk about the company’s growth over the years, its expansion throughout New England, plans for the future, and its underlying commitment to giving back to the community.

