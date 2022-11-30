During the month of October, O’Brien’s Pub sold limited edition pink hoodie sweatshirts to support breast cancer awareness.

“We pledged on donating $10 from each sale to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing free services to individuals and families touched by breast cancer in our local communities of Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut,” Diana Lavery-Regan, Marketing Manager for O’Brien’s Pub tells What’sUpNewp.

In combination with online and in-store sales, O’Brien’s Pub sold 370 pink sweatshirts, resulting in a $3,700 donation to the Gloria Gemma Foundation.

“Giving back to our community is at the core of O’Brien’s Pub’s values, and we couldn’t be happier to bring awareness to a cancer that touches so many lives,” Lavery-Regan shared.

O’Brien’s Pub has been operated continuously since 1945. Their current operation was established in 1979 and has continued to be a local favorite among Newport residents and tourists alike.

“As a local restaurant owned and operated by local people for over 43 years, O’Brien’s is proud to support local charities and organizations that give back to the community, just like us. The Gloria Gemma Foundation is another local family-owned organization like us doing great things for the RI community,” Tom Regan, Co-Owner of O’Brien’s Pub shared with What’sUpNewp.

The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing free services to individuals and families touched by breast cancer in our local communities of Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut.

The Foundation was established in 2004, in memory of Gloria Gemma, a wife and mother of nine who lost her courageous fight in 2002. What started out as a one-stop shop website full of resources and information, grew into an organization that provides over twenty holistic programs designed to heal mind, body, and spirit.

Gemma-Corcelli, Gloria Gemma’s eldest daughter/Executive Director of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, recently visited O’Brien’s Pub to accept the check and to express her gratitude.

“We are so grateful to the O’Briens Pub owners, staff and customers for this outpouring of support. This help assists the Foundation in meeting the growing demands for support services to families touched by cancer in our local community. On behalf of the Gloria Gemma Team and the community we serve, THANK YOU!,” Gemma said.