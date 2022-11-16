Viola (DiBiase) Lehane of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 9th following a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born September 3, 1931, Vi was the youngest of 10 children. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Lorretta DiBiase and grew up in Cranston. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Robin Gurney, and 9 siblings including her twin brother Joseph. She was the beloved wife of Robert Lehane of Newport.

She was the adored mother of Marilyn Moy, stepmother to Kathy Lehane Ursic, Robbie Lehane, and Joseph Lehane. She was the proud grandmother to Michael Ursic, Colleen Ursic, Bobby Lehane, Alex Moy, Mary Lehane, Lily Moy, Kerry Lehane, Lauren Lehane, Meghan Lehane, Joe Lehane and Kayley Lehane. She leaves many nieces and nephews.

Vi lived a full life and enjoyed traveling with her husband, cooking, photography, reading, the beach and listening and dancing to music of all kinds. She worked for New England Telephone for 40 years.

She always surrounded herself with her many friends and family, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved. Vi was generous, loving and kind. She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.

The family wish to thank the many health care workers who cared for Vi over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10am in St. Augustine Church, 2 Eastnor Road, Newport, RI. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of RI in Viola’s Memory, https://www.alz.org/ri