Terence Michael Muldoon, 79, passed away peacefully, October 29, 2022, at Newport Hospital. Terry was born November 29, 1942 in Newport, Rhode Island.

As a young child Terry lived in the Bronx, New York where he attended school. Terry moved back to Newport in 1963 where he worked for several organizations on Aquidneck Island including Memorial & Hambley Funeral Home and Raytheon. In 1970, he started working for the Middletown School System. Terry was assigned to Aquidneck, Forest Avenue, and Oliphant schools as a custodian and worked over a 28 years period. In addition to working full time Terry volunteered at Newport Hospital spanning 28 years.

After retiring Terry continued to be active. One of his proudest accomplishments was as a school bus monitor for grade school children in Middletown and Portsmouth. Terry was an avid knitter making many gifts for friends and family. He socialized regularly at the three Senior Centers on the island and enjoyed the country music performances in Portsmouth. Additionally, he continued a life-long interest in clocks, with a large Grandfather clock as one of his prized possessions.

Terry was predeceased by his parents Harry and Rita Muldoon and survived by his cousins Michele Reynolds, Arlene Davis (Richard), James Davis, Andrew Davis (Cyndi), Elizabeth Orchard (Fred), and Tara Davis. He was a devoted friend to Winnie Beckman, Tom Pevine, Mrs Shirley Hershey and Bill House.

Terry was a survivor of COVID and various other medical issues, but he never let them get him down. His motto, “We’re getting things done”, always got him up for the next challenge.

The family would like to thank the staff at John Clarke Senior Living for their amazing dedication and compassionate support of Terry.

Calling hours for Mr. Muldoon will be Wednesday November 9, 2022 3:00pm-6:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday November 10 at 9:30am at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will immediately follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, at Turner and Wyatt Rd.