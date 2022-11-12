Rosemarie Ellen (Downing) Mello, wife of the late Joseph F. Mello of Newport passed away at the age of 89 in Newport, Rhode Island on November 10, 2022.

She is survived by two children, Kaitlyn Downing of Hudson, FL and James Mello of Malden, MA.

Rosemarie was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late James Edward Anthony Downing and Ellen Therese (Oslin) Downing. Following graduation from Rhode Island College of Education in 1954 she was employed as a teacher at Vineyard Street School in Providence for 3 years. In 1957 she joined the Congregation of Our Lady of Providence and served eleven years until it was disbanded in 1968. She served as a social worker during this time with Catholic Social Services.

Graduating in 1969 from Boston College with an MSW, she worked for Fall River Family Services for 2 years. She retired as a Clinical Social Worker with the State of Rhode Island in 1996, having worked for several different departments during her 18 years.

Mrs. Mello was a member of St. Mary’s Church Choir in Newport for over 40 years; was a former regent of the Willian Ellery – Colonel William Barton Chapter N.S.D.A.R; served as Historian for the R.I. Society of Mayflower Descendants; and as a Board Member of the Alden Kindred of America of Duxbury, MA.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.