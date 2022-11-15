Plymouth, MA – Peter Cordeiro, 84, a native of Newport, R.I., left this life and entered the arms of our Lord on November 12, 2022. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years Nanci; sons, Mark and his wife Jody and Jeffrey, and daughter Lisa Quinlan; seven grandchildren, Rachel and husband Tomas, Mark Jr., Emily, Madyson, Riley, Robbie and Mathew; and three great-granddaughters, Fatima, Summer and Zailee.

Born on June 24, 1938, Peter was the son of the late Manuel and Mabel (Watson) Cordeiro of Newport and Middletown, R.I., and was part of a sibling group that consisted of three pairs of twin boys and two sisters. As the eldest, he always felt responsible for setting the example for all his siblings. He was a great and faithful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and doting great grandfather.

As a child, Peter served as an acolyte, bell ringer and choir boy at Trinity Episcopal Church, Newport Rhode Island and was most proud of singing at a Christmas Concert with Burl Ives. He graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, RI in 1957 having been part of the ROTC.

He spent the beginning of his working career as a local store and regional manager for WT Grants retail chain for 16 years, as a Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff and Chief Court Officer for Bristol and Norfolk counties as well as serving in the Executive Offices of the Commonwealth Court in Boston for nearly 30 years.

Peter was very involved in the community on multiple levels. In 1972, he founded the original Republican Town Committee of Plymouth; in the late ‘70s he served as Vice President of the Boy Scouts’ Old Colony Council, organizing a new member drive that netted nearly 4,000 new Scouts. He was awarded Scouting’s Silver Beaver in recognition of his continuous efforts through the mid ‘80s. On one occasion, he led a Scout search team which located an elderly man who had been lost in the forest for 24 hours. On a different occasion, while teaching canoeing on a local lake, he organized Scouts in the rescue of 3 boaters whose boat had capsized. Once the rescue was complete, he swam, pulling the flooded boat to shore. In 1988, he was recognized by Blue Cross/Blue Shield with the “Life Saver” award for saving a choking woman’s life at a local restaurant. Just for fun, Peter enjoyed driving limousines for various local companies, just like his father before him. His passion was taking family pictures and making family videos to document the wonderful adventures he organized over the years. Peter was blessed with incredible friendships throughout his lifetime, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

A Celebration of Life Remembrance will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 149 Court Street, Plymouth, MA followed by private family burial in Vine Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to Father Flanagan’s Boys Town, https://www.boystown.org/; or to Christ Church Parish, 149 Court St.