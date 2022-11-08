Norma Zelia Pighetti Lewis entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 100. Norma was born on September 26th,1922 at her childhood home on East Mountain Road in Westfield, MA to the late Enrico and Josephine (Masciadrelli) Pighetti.

Norma is survived by her three children, Naomi Lewis of Easthampton, MA; Karl Lewis of Alpine, WY; JoEllen Lewis McMahon and her husband Thomas McMahon, M.D. of Portsmouth, RI; grandchildren Major Conor McMahon, USMC and his wife Melissa; Holly McMahon Robert and her husband Christopher; and Alana McMahon; great-grandchildren Patrick and Ella McMahon.

She was predeceased by her husband Edwin F. “Poppy” Lewis; brothers, Fiorvante Pighetti and Armando Pighetti; sister Anita Giulietti; and granddaughter Maura Jo McMahon.

Norma lived most of her life in Westfield, MA. She stayed at home to raise her & Eddie’s 3 children, and later joined Colton Insurance Agency in Southwick, MA. She was very active at Blessed Sacrament Parish, proud of her role as a CCD teacher. She was a neighbor in the true sense of the word to all who lived by her on Westminster Street over her 50 years there.

In 2004, she moved to Portsmouth, RI to be with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Nonni”. She again became a leader at her parish, St. Barnabas Church. She ran the senior club and was co-founder of the Bella Donna’s Italian club. Norma will be remembered by her many friends and family as the person you went to when you needed prayers.

Norma loved to share her first hand accounts of living through historical events in her 100 years, such as the Great Depression and World War II. She was extremely proud of her Italian heritage, sharing it through her love of cooking, baking, and detailed stories of growing up “up East Mountain Road.” In her last months, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of being featured on the Today Show “Smuckers Celebrates” segment, and was wished a Happy 100th Birthday by Al Roker. Norma lived a very full and joyous life, always surrounded by those she loved.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 11th at 10:00am, at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will be private.