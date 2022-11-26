Nina (Gianetis) Bozas, age 88, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away surrounded by her family on November 23, 2022 at Hope Hospice Center in Providence. She was the wife of the late Ernest Bozas.

Nina was born in Newport, RI in 1934 to Stamos and Elizabeth (Mousoulis) Gianetis, Nina grew up in Newport on W. Extension St. and as a young girl often helped her father when he returned to the dock on his lobster boat. She always loved the festivals and dances at St. Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, and she maintained a strong relationship with her church throughout her life. As she grew into a young woman, she worked as a telephone operator and at JT O’Connell’s, together with her husband they owned and operated ‘Ernie’s That’s All’ Delicatessen on Touro Street in Newport. After losing her husband at age 44, she worked hard to care for her family, and she found a rewarding career at Newport Hospital working in many different roles over the years, including admissions and medical records. In retirement Yiayia doted on her grandchildren and was celebrated as “Yiayia D” to her three great grandchildren. She treasured her trips to Greece and sharing her heritage with her grandchildren.

Nina Had a wonderful sense of humor and spending time with her family and friends brought her so much joy. She would never pass up the opportunity to get up and dance Greek especially when her favorite song came on ‘Opa Nina Nai’!

Nina is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Jennings of Bristol, two grandchildren; Sarah Jennings and Steven Jennings, and her beloved great-grandchildren Lilliana and Stella Redman, and Willem Jennings. She also leaves two brothers, John Gianetis and his wife Barbara of Middletown, Costa Gianetis and his wife Garnet of Portsmouth, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and God Children.

Nina is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Bozas; and two brothers who died in the 1938 hurricane, Constantine and John.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9:00am from Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames St. Newport. Burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Spyridon’s Church, PO Box 427, Newport, RI 02840 or to Hope Health Hospice Center 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904