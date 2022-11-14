newportFILM is celebrating the return of its Cinematography Lab which was held Oct. 21-23 at the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

The lab’s mission is to bring together emerging documentary filmmakers for a weekend-long retreat that offers master classes and workshops. In this intimate, focused environment, lab participants share their work with peers, reflect on their process and connect around the aesthetic and professional issues that confront working DPs.

The mentors that led this year’s lab were: Robb Moss (Harvard University, Department Chair, Visual and Environmental Studies), John Behrens (Director of Photography, The Social Dilemma, The Game Changers), and Nicole Hirsch Whitaker (Director of Photography, Bad Sisters, Cobain: Montage of Heck). Accepted participants in this program included Antonia Colodro, Justin Deegan, Daniel Götz, Serena Hodges, Lauretta Prevost and Jane Macedo Yang.

This enriching weekend sparked dialogue, facilitated learning and launched a strong network of up-and-coming cinematographers poised for big impact within the documentary film industry. Students from the University of Rhode Island, RISD and The Met School East Bay attended select sessions, where they had the opportunity to learn about career and artform and connect about their future goals.

“It was a gift to welcome such esteemed documentary filmmakers from across the globe to our beautiful state. Mentors and fellows exchanged ideas, cemented strong relationships and inspired Rhode Island’s next generation of documentary filmmakers”, said Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM.

