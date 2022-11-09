On November 5th, over 4,000 Scouts took part in The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America’s 35nd annual Scouting for Food drive, collecting over 150,000 pounds of food across Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Scouts distributed door hangers to neighbors’ homes seeking donations of nutritional, non-perishable canned goods on October 29th. The annual initiative, the largest food drive in New England, highlighted one of Scouting’s primary focuses – doing a “Good Turn” daily. Since 2020 the Narragansett Council has offered an online donation option for those who are unable to donate food directly. Since its implementation, this alternative option has raised $18,700 for the RI Community Food Bank.

Scouting Packs and Troops from across Southern New England participated in the drive by collecting canned goods from families and individuals. Scouts picked up donations on Saturday, November 5th and delivered them to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and over 50 other local food pantries. Scouting for Food continues to be the largest community service project the Scouts participate in, as well as the largest annual donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

“Scouting for Food is crucial in the effort to alleviate hunger in our communities. This initiative benefits those in need and provides Scouts with an opportunity to build character and give back to their community.” said Tim McCandless, CEO of the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America. “We thank our partner, WPRI, and everyone who participated and donated food for making this drive a success.”

“We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with the Boy Scouts,” said Andrew Schiff, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. “The Scouting for Food initiative has been a wonderful community collaboration over the years. Compared to last year, we’re seeing 20% more people coming to our food banks member agencies each month, and Scouts are directly helping to meet this increased need.”

The Narragansett Council’s Scouting for Food is a cooperative effort supported by fire stations, churches, American Legion Halls, VFW Posts, and others. The Council and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank are grateful for every donation made to the Scouting for Food initiative.