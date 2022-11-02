Lou cares, Lou listens and Lou acts to support his District and Rhode Island. I point to two examples of his leadership: i. Several years ago, he took the lead on the development of funding sources that replaced the State’s plan to place tolls on the Sakonnet River Bridge (a big win for our District!), and ii. Lou has taken the lead on a plan to place suicide barriers on Rhode Island’s bridges – installations that will save the lives of desperate souls over the years. These initiatives don’t carry a “party” label – rather they reflect the vision of a leader who cares about issues that are important to the people he represents. And with Lou’s 14 years seniority, he has proven that he can make a positive difference in the lives of Rhode Islanders.
John Bagwill
Middletown