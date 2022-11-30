The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season.

That’s in part due to market uncertainty over riots breaking out in China over the country’s strict Covid-19 lockdown policies. The protests have disrupted production of goods including Apple’s iPhone 14, and threaten to bring back heightened demand for gasoline among the Chinese population that could raise prices further.

A gallon of gas was $3.55 on average nationwide on Monday, November 28, according to AAA. That’s about $0.12 lower than prices were this time last week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 28. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Providence by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.70

— Rhode Island average: $3.70

— Rhode Island gas tax: $0.35 per gallon (#12 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)

– Year change: +$0.28 (+8.2%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.83

– Week change: -$0.10 (-1.6%)

– Year change: +$2.23 (+61.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.55

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.42

#3. Bakersfield, CA: $5.36

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.68

#2. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.68

#3. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.72

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162