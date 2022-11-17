Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the home at 512 Seven Mile Road has sold for $1,800,000.

Kimberly Marion, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Beth DeSista of Residential Properties, LTD represented the buyer.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, 512 Seven Mile Road is the most expensive home to sell in Scituate in MLS history. The record was previously held by 23 Overlook Trail, which was sold by the firm in the summer of 2021. Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty have represented clients in three of the top five sales in Scituate year to date.

“White Rail Farm” is a custom-built residence set on two acres surrounded by nature. Features include imported Italian kitchen cabinets, radiant heat floors, and a four-stall barn with custom designed fronts. The home offers four bedrooms, four- and one-half bathrooms, and nearly 4,000 square feet of living space.

“Surrounded by 65 acres of conservation land, this home is simply magnificent,” says Kimberly Marion. “The privacy and luxury are obvious as you arrive at the front door. “White Rail Farm” is the perfect place to escape to while offering convenience to the highway and cities.”

Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty take a sophisticated and artful approach to marketing to unite extraordinary homes with extraordinary lives. Backed by the power of an exclusive luxury brand, the firm continues to raise the bar.