The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Prominent local convenience store ready for new owner – Scituate | $174,555

- Advertisement -

“Attention small business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs! This business and asset sale is ripe for the picking. Situated on one of the busiest intersections in the area, this convenience store and market is seen by thousands of eyes every day.”

Established Cafe – Portsmouth | $115,000

“Business for Sale! Welcome to Cindy’s Country Café … Where great days start! Recently, the owners added an additional 9 outdoor tables in the rear of the property. This is a great opportunity to make your dreams of operating your very own breakfast and lunch restaurant come true.”

Lifestyle Clinic for Sale in Newport, RI – Easy Operations | $225,000

“Designed for low-stress ownership, this chiropractic clinic runs like a dream. Its superb situation within an affluent + growing community means reliable income stability is yours for the taking. The contemporary design supports patient confidence, leading to solid retention rates.”

- Advertisement -

Well Established Liquor Store! – West Warwick | $1,500,000

“Rare opportunity to purchase a well established high performing liquor store in prime location. Current sales over $2,000,000 annually. Situated in a high traffic plaza with huge daily car counts. Great potential for growth and to make it your own. Current owners starting a new venture. Contact agent for NDA.”

Hookah bar with full liquor license for sale – Providence | $375,000

“Busy traffic area, easy access to I95 and close to JWU Harborside campus. Plenty of parking. Asking price includes all furnitures and equipments. This place can accommodate up to 90 people comfortably and also has a private VIP area for parties.”

Turnkey spa in a tourist town with year round clientele – Narragansett | $150,000

- Advertisement -

“Up for sale is an established turnkey skin care business in an excellent location with wonderful neighbors and a great landlord. The space is beautiful, set up and ready for you! I have worked very hard creating this business over the last 4 & 1/2 years and it has been amazing watching the business grow, very quickly. Once I reopened it has been unstoppable. Any reasonable offer will be considered.”

Profitable Picture Framing Business for Sale – Warwick | $250,000

“Here’s your chance to own a thriving Picture Framing business that has been in operation for over 20 years. Seller owns the Real Estate and would sell both the business and Property for $1,350,000. Revenue for 2021 exceeded $300,000 and earned a solid profit. Business is on Highly trafficked Bald Hill Road in Warwick, RI. Great signage and exposure”

Successful Growing Family Restaurant for Sale – Providence | $1,430,000

“Successful family restaurant for sale over 4000sf with large diverse menu. Business for sale, including all fixtures and appliances. Operational liquor license. Great frontage and curb appeal. New owner will be able to sign and negotiate their own new lease. Restaurant is family oriented and over 5 years in business with a solid client base and good income with projected growth. Features 2 bathrooms, ample storage and parking. Financials are available for qualified and serious buyers. Ask is 1.43 million.”

- Advertisement -

Restaurant/Mini-Golf/Driving Range/Ice Cream – Hopkinton | $300,000

“Great opportunity to buy a turn-key business. Established restaurant/bar, ice cream shop, gift-shop, mini-golf course, driving range and event facility in Hopkinton. 4700 square feet, seating for 168 and additional seating in the outside patio and around the fire pit. 55+ Parking spaces. Located just off exit 1 off of 195. Many possibilities here. Lease in place that can transfer. Please inquire for details. Seller financing may be an option. Potential to purchase the real estate for $1,400,000 (total package amount business and building). Please reference MLS#1320897. Additional photos and floors plans will be available shortly.”

RI Marijuana Cultivation Facility – Class A – Providence County | $2,990,000