As part of its All In Giving program, BankNewport today announced that it has donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross to aid the organization’s relief efforts in southwest Florida.

“While we wish it weren’t needed, we are happy to support the American Red Cross’ tireless efforts to provide vital relief services to the people and communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport.  “We may be more than 1,000 miles away, but as a fellow coastal community, we know first-hand how damaging storms can be. We send our very best to the residents and aid workers as they do the very difficult work of rebuilding.”

“We are so grateful for BankNewport’s generous gift to the American Red Cross to aid people who have experienced heartbreaking devastation because of Hurricane Ian,” said Susan Roberts, Executive Director, American Red Cross Rhode Island Chapter.  “The Red Cross continues to help residents in Florida recover while still providing care on a massive scale. We couldn’t do it without dedicated donors like BankNewport, who make it possible for the Red Cross to be there in times of greatest need.”

