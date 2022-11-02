Meet your new best friend, Deuce– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Deuce is a 4-month-old male Poodle/Retriever, Labrador.

Deuce is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 – 59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Deuce;

Deuce is a mixed breed puppy! Deuce arrived here at the Potter League with a few friends from the Midwest. We do not know any official breed information, or much about their histories. What we DO know, is that the level of cuteness is off the charts! We can't wait for these special littles to find wonderful homes! Deuce is high on the wiggle factor!

If you’d like to meet Deuce, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!