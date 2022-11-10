Meet your new best friend, Misfit – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares that Misfit is a 13-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Misfit;

Misfit is a super sweet guy who loves nothing more than cuddling up in a comfy spot while being pet and purring the day away. He has enjoyed living with other cat friends in the past and may do so again. He does love treats and would appreciate an adopter who will help him get regular exercise and help him out with his weight loss journey. If you are looking for a laidback friendly cat, Misfit might be the perfect fit for you! Adoption applications can be filled out at www.potterleague.org or here in the shelter.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.