Meet your new best friend, Ethel– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares that Ethel is a 13-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Ethel;

Ethel is just about the cutest little lady you’ll ever meet, with the biggest eyes and tiniest little nose. She will roll right over into your hands, kneading the air in happiness. She loves her toys, catnip and all the lovings! Ethel is a friendly girl who has lived with cats and dogs, and could comfortably do that again. If you’re interested in Ethel, fill out an adopters application and drop by the shelter today to meet her!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.