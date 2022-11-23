This past weekend, 850 Scouts from the Narragansett Council continued the traditional pre – Thanksgiving campout known as ‘Campsgiving.’ Every year, Scouts camp out the Saturday before Thanksgiving and prepare a Thanksgiving dinner at their campfire with a creative spin on turkey preparation.

According to the Boy Scouts of America Narragansett Council, 33 Troops camped out at four of the Council’s camps: Camp Norse in Kingston MA, Camp Champlin in Cranston RI, Camp Aquapaug in West Kingston RI, and Yawgoog Scout Reservation in Rockville RI.

From mashed potatoes to stuffing, Scouts utilized their cooking skills to make their feast. Many Troops cooked trash can turkeys (using brand new trash cans, and setting the can on a bed of burning coals) while some roasted turkeys over the campfire on a spit. A highlight of the weekend included Troop 25 Attleboro hosting 110 people for their ‘Great Feast!’

“Like Campsgiving, Scouting traditions play a big role in preparing our next generation of leaders,” said Narragansett Council’s CEO Tim McCandless. “Scouts collaborating together to prepare a holiday feast truly resembles the helpful, courteous and trustworthy characteristics of the Scout law.”