When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.

Luckily, Newport has an excellent selection to choose from.

Upscale or casual, dinner or drinks, here’s our list of the 15 coziest spots to go this winter.

Editor’s Note- This story was originally published on November 2, 2016. It was last updated on January 26, 2022.

On the coldest days of winter, it’s hard to get any cozier than the oldest tavern in America, which first opened its doors as one of Newport’s coziest spots in 1673. The warm light of the fireplace, low ceilings, original wood flooring from the 1600s, quiet atmosphere and a stellar wine and cocktail selection make this a warm, romantic spot for dinner or a nightcap.

